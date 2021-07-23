Two Giraffes Born at the Fort Worth Zoo This Month

Two more giraffes, a male and a female, were born at the Fort Worth Zoo this month.

The male giraffe was born on July 1, weighing 145 pounds and standing exactly 6 feet tall. The female was born on July 11, weighing 132 pounds and standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

The two new calves, who have not yet been named, bring the baby count to three this summer after Lucchese's birth on May 7.

They took their first steps into the African Savanna with the rest of the herd on Friday morning.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Giraffe Conservation Foundation estimate that the giraffe population has decreased by 30% over the last 20 years in the wild.

In an effort to prevent extinction, the Fort Worth Zoo participates in a cooperative breeding program with other accredited zoos around the country in order to maintain a healthy, genetically diverse population of giraffes

Since 2000, staff at the Fort Worth Zoo have facilitated the births of 26 giraffe calves, including Lucchese and the two new calves.