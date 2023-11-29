Two found dead after man calls 911, tells dispatchers he shot his wife and was going to kill himself

Two people are dead after a man called 911 early Wednesday and told Garland Police dispatchers he shot his wife and was going to kill himself.

According to the Garland Police Department, at about 2:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to a welfare check at a home on the 1800 block of Vine Drive after a man called 911 and said he'd killed his wife and that he planned to take his own life.

When officers arrived, they entered the home and found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. In a separate room, they also found a woman with multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

Both the man and woman were pronounced dead by paramedics with the Garland Fire Department. The man was identified by police as 65-year-old Luat Nguyen and the woman was identified as 66-year-old Kim Phi Nguyen.

Investigators have not confirmed the relationship between the man and woman or said whether there was any indication about why the man may have shot the woman before killing himself.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that detectives are awaiting the official causes of death from the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.