Two Fort Worth Men Indicted in Connection With Death of 3-Year-Old Boy

Two Fort Worth men approved by Child Protective Services to care for a 3-year-old boy who died of serious injuries were indicted in connection with his death.

Amari Boone died in April 2020 of blunt force trauma of the head and his death was ruled a homicide by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. His family said doctors told them all of Amari’s fingers and both arms were broken.

A Tarrant County Grand Jury returned indictments Wednesday related to Boone's death. Joseph Delancy was indicted for Injury to a Child-Serious Bodily Injury and on four counts of Injury to a Child-Bodily Injury. Deondrick Foley was indicted on seven counts of Injury to a Child-Bodily Injury.

Amari’s father, Rodney Boone, told NBC 5 in January he believes the charge should be murder instead of injury to a child.

The victim’s mother, Ariana George, said soon after he died that she had warned CPS weeks earlier that her son was being physically abused and provided photos that appeared to show bruises and a swollen lip and eyes.

George said she lost custody of her son after she fell on hard times and became homeless.

CPS said at the time it would investigate the mother's complaints.