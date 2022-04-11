Two Family Members Killed, Third Shot During Home Invasion in Arlington

Two family members are dead and a third is hospitalized after someone entered their Southwest Arlington home and opened fire just after midnight Monday.

According to Arlington police, officers were called to a shooting at a home on the 5300 block of Ivy Hill Drive and arrived to find three victims including a 41-year-old man, a 67-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man.

Police said the 84-year-old man died at the scene and that the other two victims were hospitalized for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. The 41-year-old man later died at the hospital while the woman is expected to survive.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased persons once their family members have been notified of their deaths.

Arlington police said an unidentified person forced their way into the home and began shooting at the family. Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting but said they do not believe it was a random incident.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Arlington Police Detective Williams at 817-459-5312. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.