Two alleged drunk drivers involved in three-car crash that sent good Samaritan to hospital, Fort Worth police say

By Keenan Willard

Fort Worth police say a three-car crash that happened on US-287 overnight involved two alleged drunk drivers.

The wreck happened near the Village Creek Road exit around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. Police say the two suspected intoxicated drivers are now facing charges.

Pictures from the wreck site showed three severely damaged cars scattered across US-287, the remains of a crash that Fort Worth police said could have been worse.

“23% of all accidents involving DWI are fatal,” said Buddy Calzada, Public Information Officer with Fort Worth PD. “This one was extremely dangerous.”

Investigators said the chain of events began when 26-year-old Rachel Hadley, who had been drinking, crashed her SUV into a construction barrier.

Police said a pickup truck stopped, and a good Samaritan jumped out to help Hadley.

“While they were helping her, another vehicle, a third vehicle comes up and actually strikes the back of that pickup truck,” said Calzada.

Investigators told NBC 5 that the driver of the sedan that caused the three-car wreck had also been drinking.

The man who tried to help at the scene was thrown by the crash and hospitalized, suffering minor injuries and being released the same day.

He told NBC 5 he was disappointed in the other drivers’ actions – and wished they would have made safer choices.

“Unfortunately, it’s happening way too often,” said Calzada. “Our last officer that we lost in the line of duty was because of a drunk driver.”

In August, Fort Worth police Sergeant Billy Randolph was hit and killed on I-35 by a suspected drunk driver.

Police said with so many alternatives to driving under the influence, like getting a ride from a sober friend or arranging a rideshare, putting others on the road at risk shouldn’t be an option.

“We have holidays coming up, we want you to spend your time with those loved ones,” said Calzada. “We don’t want you to get drunk and injure those loved ones, we don’t want you having to worry about your loved ones on the roadways.”

Police said Rachel Hadley was being charged with DWI, and the second driver who caused the three-car crash will be charged with Intoxication Assault.

