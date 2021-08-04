Pit Bull Shot by Allen Officer After Attack

An Allen police officer opened fire Monday on a pit bull that had bitten a child and another man, the department said.

On Monday evening at about 8:30 p. m., Allen police were dispatched to the 700 block of Leading Lane Dr after a report of an adult and child being attacked by two pit bulls, read a police statement detailing the incident.

Officers located two pit bulls near the victims’ home "and did everything they could to keep the dogs' attention focused on them and not the bystanders that began to gather," the statement read.

One of the officers attempted to use a catchpole to secure the dog until animal control officers could arrive, but the dog charged at him leading to the officer shooting the dog.

The gunshot scared the dogs away, but later the pit bulls were located. One of the pit bulls was found dead not relating to the gunshot, the other pit bull who was injured by the officer was taken to the animal hospital.

While no officers were injured, APD is asking the community to help prevent incidents like this one happen by having residents check their fences and ensure animals cannot get out. They’d also like to remind Allen residence about the city ordinance that requires the use of a leash when in public.

If you have any questions contact Animal Services, during business hours at 214-509-4378, and after hours at 214-509-4200.