Two Dogs Dumped in Arlington, Rescued by Police

Two small dogs have been rescued by police after they were dumped in Arlington Thursday.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers were flagged down by two women who saw a motorist leave the dogs at the corner of Center Street and Bardin Road.

Arlington Police Department

Officers fed the dogs food from their lunch boxes and coaxed them into the car to get them off the roadway safely, police said.

Police said the dogs had collars but no identification attached.

According to police, the dogs will be available for adoption at Animal Services.

Anyone with information about the person who dumped the dogs should contact the Arlington Police Department.