Arlington

Two Dogs Dumped in Arlington, Rescued by Police

Two women saw a motorist leave the dogs on a corner and flagged down police

By Hannah Jones

Arlington Police Department

Two small dogs have been rescued by police after they were dumped in Arlington Thursday.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers were flagged down by two women who saw a motorist leave the dogs at the corner of Center Street and Bardin Road.

Arlington Police Department

Officers fed the dogs food from their lunch boxes and coaxed them into the car to get them off the roadway safely, police said.

Police said the dogs had collars but no identification attached.

According to police, the dogs will be available for adoption at Animal Services.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Carrollton 1 hour ago

Carrollton Woman Charged With Injury to a Child: Police

Grapevine 2 hours ago

North Texas Couple Plans Wedding on Leap Day for a Memorable Anniversary Date

Anyone with information about the person who dumped the dogs should contact the Arlington Police Department.

This article tagged under:

Arlington
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us