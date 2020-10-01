Two Detained for Spray Painting Dallas PD Headquarters

Two people were detained Thursday night after spray painting graffiti on the front of the Dallas Police Department's headquarters.

Investigators said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m.

Video from the scene shows what appears to be red handprints all over the building and front entrance.

Officers said they have detained two adult females and are questioning them for the offense, but so far no arrest have been made.

NBC 5 crews also went by the Dallas Police Association building nearby, and noticed that building had been vandalized as well.