Two Denton County Polling Sites to Remain Open Until 9 p.m.

Two Denton County Republican Primary election polling sites will remain open until 9 p.m. Tuesday as a result of equipment delays.

The sites are located at the First Baptist Church The Colony on Colony Boulevard and Castle Hills North Community Center on Anna Avenue. The electronic poll book data needed to be re-set at both sites and during that time, election judges continued to allow voters to cast their ballots through additional verification.

The Texas Secretary of State has instructed Denton County officials it cannot release any Republican voting results, including early voting until the last voter has voted at the aforementioned locations.

"Denton County uses paper ballows, which creates a system to track all votes and maintain the integrity of the election," Frank Phillips, Denton County Elections Administrator said. "This did not impact the other 129 election polling locations."

Voting has now closed at the other remaining polling places across Denton County.