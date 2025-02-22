Forest Hill

Two dead after shooting on Mansfield Highway in Forest Hill, police say

Police are investigating after three people were shot, two fatally, at an auto sales business in Forest Hill

By Candace Sweat

Two people died of gunshot wounds Friday afternoon following an incident in the 5200 block of Mansfield Highway near Loop 820, according to Forest Hill police.

The call came in around 3:30 p.m., and an auto sales business remained the focal point of the investigation throughout the evening.

Forest Hill police said they are still working to determine exactly what happened. Late Friday, police released additional information, telling NBC 5 that multiple agencies responded to the scene. Officers arrived to find three people had been shot.

In a news release, police said officers began life-saving measures until the Forest Hill Fire Department and MedStar arrived and transported all three victims to area hospitals. Police later confirmed that two of the gunshot victims died.

A witness told NBC 5 he was in the area around the same time police and first responders arrived.

As of Friday night, police said the scene remained active as officers gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses. Several agencies assisted in the investigation, including the Fort Worth Police Department, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Rangers.

By 9 p.m., traffic was still blocked off and rerouted near the intersection of Mansfield Highway and Bisbee Street.

Authorities have not released the identities of the deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forest Hill Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 817-531-5250 (option 5) or email policeinvestigations@foresthilltx.org.

