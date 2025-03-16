Two dead, one in critical condition after early morning shooting in Fort Worth

A Fort Worth neighborhood is on edge after police say a shooting killed two people and left another in critical condition.

Officials say it happened near 4200 Lisbon Street at about 3 a.m. on Sunday. NBC 5 spoke to people who heard the shots – and even had bullets come into their homes.

Hours after the incident, the affected block of Lisbon Street still told the story of what happened early Sunday morning: bullet holes could be seen in houses and cars, and the sidewalk was still stained with blood.

“I just sat down in the living room and then just hear the shots going off,” said Osvaldo Lopez.

Fort Worth police said they were called to the scene at about 3:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found two people dead, and paramedics told NBC 5 they took another victim to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said they were working to determine what led up to the shooting.

“A big shot, real loud, woke me up,” said Angela Orozco. Orozco told NBC 5 the victims were shot right in front of her home.

Down the street, a single shot went inside a neighbor’s living room – with only a book on a shelf stopping the bullet from doing any more harm.

“Two of the houses were hit, and then one of the neighbor’s car got hit twice,” said Eric Robb, who owns rental homes hit by gunfire.

Following the incident, some neighbors said they were thankful the shooting didn’t affect more innocent people.

But in the wake of bullets flying by her bedroom window, Orozco said she was still shaken by the violence.

“Why are they doing it, I don’t know why they’re doing it,” said Orozco. “They’re not getting nothing out of it, they’re just getting hurt.”