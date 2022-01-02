Fort Worth

Two Dead in Wrong-Way Crash: Fort Worth Police

Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police say just after 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Freeway on a wrong-way driver call and major accident.

When officers arrived they found two vehicles had collided and a medical crew pronounced both drivers dead on the scene, according to police.

All southbound lanes of the freeway were shut down due to the accident and traffic was diverted to the Berry Street exit.

The crash is still under investigation.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

