2 Dead, 3 Injured in Head-On Crash on Dallas North Tollway

Two people died and three were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco late Saturday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Shortly before midnight, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the tollway near John Hickman Parkway and struck a southbound Mercedes-Benz SUV head-on.

The driver of the Toyota died and one occupant of the Mercedes died at the scene, according to the DPS.

Three other people were taken to trauma centers for treatment.

The crash is under investigation and officials did not release any additional information.