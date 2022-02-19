Dallas

Two Dallas Walgreens Stores Robbed on Friday Night: Police

NBC 5 News

Two Walgreens stores in Dallas were robbed on Friday night, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a robbery call at the Walgreens in the 11660 block of Preston Road shortly after 5 a.m.

Police said two male suspects demanded and forced the victim, an employee of the business, to hand over property.

The suspect took the property and fled the location, police said.

According to police, shortly before 6 a.m. officers responded to a robbery call at the Walgreens in the 3400 block of McKinney Avenue.

Police said an unknown male suspect again took items from an employee of the business before fleeing the location.

No injuries were reported in either of these robberies, police said.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing, but officers believe the two robberies are related.

