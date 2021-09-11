Two Dallas Police Squad Cars Struck; No Injuries Reported

A driver struck two parked Dallas squad cars with their emergency lights on early Saturday morning in the city's Highland Meadows neighborhood, police say.

The cars were protecting the scene of a crash in the 11100 block of E. Northwest Highway at a 2:42 a.m. Saturday, when a Buick LeSabre did not slow down and hit the back of one of the squad cars, Dallas police said.

Police said the car that was struck collided with the second squad car.

There were no injuries reported, but one officer who was sitting in the first car was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, police said.

Police did not say if any charges were filed.