Two charged in homicide of North Texas soldier stabbed to death near Kentucky base

Two people have been charged in the homicide of a Mesquite soldier who was killed in May 2024 near Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

On May 18, 2024 police in Clarksville, Tennessee, found Private First-Class Katia Duenas Aguilar stabbed nearly 70 times in her home. The 23-year-old private first class was from Mesquite.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Sofia Rodas, 35, has been charged with First Degree Murder and Tampering with evidence. Reynaldo Salinas Cruz, 40, the husband of Aguilar, was charged with Tampering with Evidence.

Clarksville Police Department Sofia Rodas and Reynaldo Salinas Cruz

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Aguilar's family hopes this helps them find answers as to why she was murdered.

"From what we know, they were close, her and the person who did this. That's why we're so confused," said Cecilia Ruiz, Aguilar's sister. "We wish we could just be told the truth."

At the time of their indictment, Rodas and Cruz were already in federal custody on unrelated charges not directly associated with Aguilar's homicide.

The two suspects were extradited to Clarksville on Friday and served Grand Jury indictments at the Mongomery County Jail.

Back in May, the League of United Latin American Citizens offered a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Aguilar's killer.

"LULAC continues to stand with the family of Katia Dueñas," Roman Palomares LULAC National President and Chairman of the Board said Saturday. "This news is bittersweet because it provides some hope for justice but does not bring her back. We trust that the investigation will help shed light on the motive for her killing. Also, that what we learn from this case may help protect other servicemembers from falling victims to foul play."

This case remains an open and active investigation and is now awaiting prosecution.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Hofinga at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5720.