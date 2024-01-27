Two charged in fatal shooting of Irving mother and daughter, 3rd suspect sought

Two women have been arrested, and another suspect remains at large after a shooting at an apartment complex in Irving left a mother and her daughter dead in mid-January.

Nicolle Martinez Tome, 34, and Yudi Mabel Paguada Ruiz, 30, are charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence in connection with the shooting deaths of 55-year-old Juana Medina Rodriguez and 23-year-old Nayeli Bolanos Medina.

Irving Police (L-R) Nicolle Martinez Tome, 34, and Yudi Mabel Paguada Ruiz, 30, are charged with tampering with evidence.

The Irving Police Department said Tome and Ruiz helped 35-year-old Hector Vicente Paguada Paguada, also known as Hector Matute, avoid arrest and tampered with evidence.

Irving Police Hector Vicente Paguada Paguada, 35, is wanted for two counts of capital murder in the shooting deaths of 55-year-old Juana Medina Rodriguez and 23-year-old Nayeli Bolanos Medina.

The fatal shooting happened on Friday, Jan. 19, in the 2000 block of West Irving Boulevard at the Park Springs Apartments.

Irving Police said Paguada killed Medina and her mother, Rodriguez, and is wanted on capital murder charges.

(L-R) Nayeli Bolanos Medina, 23, and her mother, Juana Medina Rodriguez, 55.

Tome's bond was set at $25,000 but has since bonded out of the Irving City Jail, police said. Ruiz is still in custody at the Dallas County Jail, and her bond is set at $75,000.

Authorities ask the public to stay vigilant and call 9-1-1 immediately if they know Paguada's whereabouts. They urge civilians not to approach or contact him.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Investigator Herring at sherring@cityofirving.org or call 972-721-2604.