Two Arrests Made in Fraud Exploitation of Elderly Dallas Woman

The Dallas Police Department's Fugitive Unit arrested two people on Thursday after attempts were made to withdraw money from banks from an elderly victim.

On October 9, 2021, a 74-year old elderly victim and the arrestee 66-year-old Carlos Costello entered a bank at the 3900 block of South Polk Street and attempted to withdraw $240,000, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The bank manager thought this transaction was suspicious and declined it. The bank staff convinced the victim to only withdraw $10,000.

On October 11, 2021, the victim and the same suspect entered a bank at the 3500 block West Camp Wisdom Road and attempted to withdraw $240,000. Bank staff contacted the staff at the Polk Street location regarding the transaction and declined it.

On October 12, 2021, the victim and the second suspect, 46-year-old Danita Costello entered a bank at the 3900 block of South Polk Street and attempted to withdraw $150,000. This transaction was also declined.

The bank manager had known the victim for years and contacted the victim's daughter to alert her about the activity. The victim's daughter then went to the Southeast Patrol Division to have a report made and was also able to recover most of the $10,000 that was withdrawn on October 9th.

Financial Crimes Detectives were able to gain evidence of the three withdrawal attempts and interviewed the victim. The victim had no recollection of going to the bank at all with either of the two suspects. She was shown the evidence and became extremely upset, according to detectives.

According to police, the male suspect had been "leading on" the elderly victim as if they were in a romantic relationship, and had even proposed to her. The victim was under the impression that the female suspect was the male suspect's daughter.

Financial Crimes Detectives obtained warrants for both suspects.

On November 9, 2021, the Dallas Police Department's Fugitive Unit arrested the male suspect and arrested the female suspect on November 11, 2021.

The Dallas Police Department asks if feel like you or a family member has been a victim of fraud to email the Financial Crimes Unit.