Two Arrested in Plano Robberies, But More Suspects At Large: Police

A 21-year-old and 18-year-old man were arrested in a series of aggravated robberies that occurred July 29, the Plano Police Department said.

Plano police said detectives believe additional people were involved in the robberies and there likely were additional robberies that occurred but were not reported.

The robberies took place in the early morning on July 29, police said, and several suspects, including Jermarcus Thomas, 21, and Darion Davis, 18, robbed people at gunpoint and took property.

The majority of victims in the reported robberies were Hispanic males, police said.

"We wish to reinforce the message that everyone residing within the City of Plano are part of our community and will have access to government services, including law enforcement assistance and ustice, regardless of immigration status," Plano police said in a statement.

Anyone with information or anyone who is a victim of a similar crime can call the Plano Police Department at 972-941-2148.

Have you been a victim of this crime?Detectives are seeking assistance from the public in locating victims of a series...

Posted by Plano Texas Police Department on Thursday, September 3, 2020

