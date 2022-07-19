Two Arrested in Killing of Former OU Football Player in Dallas

Two people were arrested earlier this month in the death of a former University of Oklahoma football player at a downtown Dallas apartment, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained Tuesday by The Dallas Morning News.

Antwan Franklin, 22, and Erick Garcia, 24, were booked into the Dallas County jail on July 8, with bail set at $500,000 for Franklin and $750,000 for Garcia. Each faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin, and it is unclear whether they have attorneys.

Police allege in the affidavit that Franklin set up the fatal robbery of Lampkin, his friend.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. May 5 to an apartment in the 500 block of South Ervay Street, where they found Lampkin dead from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

