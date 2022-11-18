Two men are under arrest and facing multiple charges, including capital murder, in a double shooting that killed an Arlington man last month and injured a juvenile.

Kennedale Police issued a statement Friday afternoon announcing the arrests of 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala.

Both men, police said, are facing charges related to the death of 18-year-old Hayden Scarlato, who was fatally shot on Oct. 26 while parked at a car wash on the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive with an unnamed juvenile. The minor, whose identity has not been released, survived the shooting but their condition is not known.

"We are truly grateful for the assistance provided by our regional and federal agency partners in apprehending these suspects," Kennedale Chief of Police Mike Holguin said in a statement. "We appreciate the professionalism and the hard work by every member of each agency to take these very dangerous individuals off the street."

Investigators did not release any details about how Aguilar and Ayala were identified as suspects in the murder and they have not revealed a motive for the shooting. They did say that Aguilar was arrested in Grand Prairie and Ayala was arrested in Arlington.

NBC 5 News

Both Aguilar and Ayala are facing charges of capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized crime.

Kennedale Police said both men are in custody but that bond amounts have not yet been determined. It's also not immediately clear if either of the men has obtained attorneys.

Kennedale Police said they were assisted in the investigation by the police departments in Grand Prairie, Arlington and Mansfield, the DEA and the ATF.