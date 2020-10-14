Dallas

Two Arrested, Charged With Murder in Shooting on North Stemmons Freeway

Police said they located two suspects, 35-year-old Brian Crowder and 38-year-old Tiffany Watts, at the location where the shooting occurred

Police have arrested and charged two individuals in connection to a murder in Dallas on Monday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to the Concentra Urgent Care located at 2920 North Stemmons Freeway at 9:15 a.m.

Police said witnesses informed them that the unidentified victim was dropped off at the urgent care facility in the back of a 2020 Toyota Corolla.

The victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the location and pronounced the victim dead.

According to police, during the investigation, detectives determined that the shooting occurred at the OYO Townhouse located at 2383 Stemmons Trail in Dallas.

Police said they located two suspects, 35-year-old Brian Crowder and 38-year-old Tiffany Watts, at the location.

The two individuals were charged with murder, a first degree felony, police said.

According to police, Crowder and Watts were transported to Lew Sterrett Jail. Their bond will be set by a Dallas County Magistrate

