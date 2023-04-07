Two Arrested, Accused of Double Murder in Denton

Two men are in custody, accused of the murders of two people killed outside a Denton apartment complex last month.

Police announced this week the arrests of 29-year-old Silvester Williams and 29-year-old Benjamin Paul Teal.

According to police, Williams and Teal were together on March 23 when 29-year-old Breanna Dunn and 43-year-old Ronald Calvert Jr. were fatally shot in a vehicle parked in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Dallas Drive.

Witnesses to the shooting told police they saw two people running from the parking lot and investigators said numerous pieces of evidence linked Williams to the shooting and connected him to Calvert, indicating the shooting wasn't random.

Williams was arrested on April 3 in Lewisville and charged with capital murder.

Police said evidence and subsequent interviews following Williams' arrest led them to Teal. He was arrested Friday morning during a traffic stop in Wichita Falls and was also charged with capital murder.

Police have not released any further information about the evidence linking Williams to Calvert or Teal.

Williams is being held in the Denton County Jail on bonds totaling $500,000. Teal is being held in the Wichita County Jail and a bond has not yet been set. It's not clear if either Williams or Teal has obtained attorneys.