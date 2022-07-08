Two Arrested, Accused in Frisco Aggravated Assault

Two suspects were arrested in Frisco for their involvement in an aggravated assault involving two children in June, Frisco police said Thursday.

On June 30, 18-year-old Jackson Clevenger was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The second suspect, 20-year-old Clayton Isaac Jr., was arrested for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.

According to a police release, Clevenger and Isaac stole property from two juveniles on June 27 in the 2000 block of Lebanon Road.

During the robbery, Isaac sexually assaulted one of the juveniles.

After the Frisco Police Department investigation, warrants were obtained for both Clevenger and Isaac and they were soon arrested.

Both were transferred to Denton County Jail. The bonds for Clevenger and Isaac are listed at $500,000 and $750,000 respectively, Frisco police said.

The felony offenses could result in terms from 5 to 99 years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000.

Frisco police said the investigation is ongoing and that no more information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information on this case should call Frisco PD at 972-292-6010. FPD also takes anonymous tips by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411.