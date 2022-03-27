Two-Alarm Fire in Carrollton Under Control

A two-alarm fire in Carrollton is now under control, Carrollton Fire Rescue said in a statement Sunday.

The two-alarm fire began on the second-floor balcony of an apartment complex at 1120 Park Avenue. Six apartment buildings are severely damaged and 36 residents are being relocated with the assistance of apartment management.

Addison and Coppell Fire Departments also assisted at the scene.

No injuries to residents or firefighters have been reported. There is no known cause of the fire at this time.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.