Two-alarm fire causes partial collapse of a Fort Worth home

A large fire in Fort Worth caused a home to partially collapse on Wednesday morning.

According to Fort Worth officials, the fire broke out on Crestline Road shortly after 1 a.m.

Officials said when firefighters arrived at the scene, heavy fire was visible from the second floor of the two-story brick home.

A second alarm was requested a short while later after the fire became visible through the roof, officials said.

Fire crews worked to put out the fire for several hours. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

Officials have yet to release information about possible injuries as a result of the fire.

