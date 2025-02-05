Fort Worth

Two-alarm fire causes partial collapse of a Fort Worth home

By Hannah Jones

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large fire in Fort Worth caused a home to partially collapse on Wednesday morning.

According to Fort Worth officials, the fire broke out on Crestline Road shortly after 1 a.m.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Officials said when firefighters arrived at the scene, heavy fire was visible from the second floor of the two-story brick home.

A second alarm was requested a short while later after the fire became visible through the roof, officials said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Fire crews worked to put out the fire for several hours. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

Officials have yet to release information about possible injuries as a result of the fire.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us