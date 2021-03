A two-story apartment building was destroyed in a fire in Hurst early Tuesday morning, officials say.

The Hurst and Bedford fire departments arrived at Hunter Chase Apartments at 1500 Sylvan Dr at about 2:45 a.m. to tend to the fire, officials said.

The building where the fire occurred was marked as a loss. No injuries were reported.