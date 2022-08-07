Seagoville

Two Adults, One Child Dead After Wrong-Way Seagoville Crash

By Jacob Reyes

Two adults and one child are dead after a wrong-way driver collided with their vehicle early Sunday morning in Seagoville, police confirmed.

At 1:07 a.m., Crandall police responded to calls of a wrong-way driver on Highway 175. The driver, an adult male in a blue Chevrolet, was located and police attempted to get his attention by shining spotlights into his window. Instead of slowing down, the driver accelerated and continued driving.

The driver entered Seagoville city limits, eastbound on Highway 175 near the intersection of FM 1389. There, he collided with a Toyota sedan occupied by the victims. The impact of the collision resulted in the death of all three occupants.

The suspect was transported from the scene to a Dallas hospital. A search warrant was issued and executed on the driver to obtain blood to check his blood alcohol levels. Investigators at the scene believe intoxication is a factor in the crash.

