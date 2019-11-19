Southbound Interstate 35 Reopens North of Denton After 13-Plus Hour Closure

The southbound side of Interstate 35 in Denton at Farm-to-Market Road 1173 reopened Tuesday evening after a closure of more than 13 hours.

A crash involving two semitrailers caused the shutdown early Tuesday morning.

The collision happened just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, Denton police said. Initially, both sides of the highway were closed, but the northbound side of the highway reopened at about 6:30 a.m.

The road closure had traffic backed up several exits. FM 1173 is just north of the I-35 split.

One of the trucks caught fire after the collision, police said. The truck's saddle tanks burst, and the fire consumed the tractor and the trailer.

That truck's driver escaped with minor injuries. The driver of the second truck was not injured, according to police.