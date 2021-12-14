Twin Brothers Arrested After 8.8 Pounds of Pills Found by Denton Police

Twin brothers, including one who was out on a bond on a murder charge in Dallas County, are now facing multiple felony drug charges in Denton, police say.

According to the Denton Record-Chronicle, police seized 8.8 pounds of pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine after arresting 20-year-old twin brothers Julian and Tristan Sesalem last week.

Police said in a statement they were investigating Julian in connection with pressed pills laced with fentanyl and learned he was at his apartment with a large number of pills.

When detectives detained the twins inside a vehicle outside the apartment, they said they found that Julian was in possession of not only pills but also a handgun. Detectives said they also noticed Julian was wearing an ankle monitor and learned he was currently out on bond for a murder charge out of Dallas County.

Police obtained a search warrant for the apartment and said they found "a large quantity of additional pills inside."

NBC 5 News/Denton Police

Denton police said both brothers lived at the apartment and that they have both been charged with the same three felony charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 and 2.

Tristan and Julian are each being held in the Denton County Jail on $1 million bonds. It's not clear if they've obtained attorneys.