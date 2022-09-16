Turkey Shortage, Increased Prices Impact North Texas Businesses Ahead of Thanksgiving

A record turkey shortage might affect your holiday menu, but even before the holidays, you might see less turkey around North Texas.

This issue is prompting some North Texas restaurants to take the bird off their menu’s right now.

Both the price of turkey and the supply are factors that play into this problem.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has reported that nearly six million million turkeys have been depopulated due to exposure to a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, also known as HPAI, from January to July.

It’s a disease known to be deadly to all kinds of birds, and it has already spread to 39 states, including Texas.

Due to the outbreak, some North Texas restaurants are either raising prices or taking turkey off the menu entirely.

Jon Bonnell, the owner of five restaurants in Fort Worth, told NBC 5 News that if you want a whole turkey for Thanksgiving, you should play on the safe side and get it now.

Hurtado Barbecue in Arlington told it’s social media followers that the restaurant took turkey off the menu due to the shortage, but they are hoping to bring it back in time for Thanksgiving.

Visitors at the State Fair of Texas will still be able to get their hands on a Smokey Joe's turkey leg this year. The fair locked in those Turkey purchase back in the spring.