Turbulent Weather Causes Delays, Cancellations at DFW Airport

Friday’s turbulent weather led to the cancellation of more than 400 flights at DFW, with another 500 also delayed.

The cancellations were especially problematic for international passengers, fresh off long trips who learned their connecting flights were canceled.

“My next flight to Oklahoma has been canceled, so I’m waiting for my re-booking,” Ray Lee, who was traveling from South Korea said.

Airport staff assisting passengers told NBC 5 hundreds of international passengers were stranded due to flight cancellations.

“It’s pretty crappy and after vacation I just want to go home and now we are stuck,” Michelle Castro, traveling from Mexico said.