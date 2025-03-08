Tulipalooza Festival in full bloom in Waxahachie

Move over bluebonnets, the tulips are in bloom! The Tulipalooza Festival in Waxahachie is blanketing a field at Getzendaner Park in a rainbow of color.

"I've always wanted to see the tulips," Carri Brekeen of Mansfield said. "I wanted to go to either Amsterdam or to Michigan, and found some in our own backyard!"

"They're beautiful," Tulipalooza Festival Director Kim Holman said. "They happened to be my favorite! They're strong but elegant, and that's what I love about them."

This is Tulipalooza's 7th year. The festival brings visitors from beyond North Texas.

"We've had a lot of people from other states and other countries that come in just to see the tulips," Holman said. "Japan, Colombia, Canada."

The festival started as a way to raise money for a nonprofit that helps adults with disabilities. It has evolved since then so that half the online ticket price goes to a local charity of the patron's choosing.

"Well, you don't see them very much around Texas," repeat visitor Lynn Champion of Spring said. "So to come here and just be around them and just see a whole field of them, is just so gorgeous!"

More than 300,000 bulbs were planted in December, staggered, so they would bloom continually during the festival. The tulips' beauty is fleeting, but the experience is lasting.

"Peace," Holman said exhaling. "Being able to breathe knowing life, it can be sweet, and it can be beautiful, and colorful, and it is short; but we can live it to the fullest while we're here."

This weekend is charity weekend at the festival, with local charities setting up booths to share information.

You can pick tulips while you're there for $2.00/flower or $20/dozen. Tulipalooza is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through Sunday, March 16. For tickets, click here.