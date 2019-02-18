Cold, Wet Tuesday, Winter Weather Advisory Canceled

By Rick Mitchell

Light rain developed early Tuesday morning and will gradually increase intensity throughout the day for the DFW area. Temperatures will remain above freezing.

A Winter Weather Advisory previously issued for Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto and Wise counties was canceled Tuesday morning. Some brief sleet is possible in those areas this morning.

DFW has a 100 percent chance of rain by 3 p.m., with rain winding down by late this evening.

Heaviest rain of one or two inches will be in East Texas. DFW can expect around a half inch.

Temperatures will be below normal for most of the week.

Tuesday's high is expected to be 40 degrees with a wind from the northeast at 5 - 10 mph. Sunshine is expected to return.

The second chance for rain this week comes this weekend. Friday and for the first half of Saturday showers and thunderstorms will move across North Texas. The second half of your weekend is looking much better with sunshine and highs near 62.

