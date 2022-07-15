Tubing and Live Music Return on Thursdays at Panther Island

Tubing and live music are back at Panther Island Pavilion as Rockin' the River returns to Thursday nights in Fort Worth beginning July 14, Panther Island announced recently.

This season's lineup with feature new acts as well as fan favorites from previous years. The schedule is as follows:

July 14 - The Texas Gentlemen with Bubba Bellin and Ginny Mac

July 21 - John Baumann with David Beck's Tejano Weekend and Lorena Leigh

July 28 - Triston Marez with Austin English and Squeezebox Bandits

Aug 4 - Kyle Park with Seth James and BenCJones

Aug 11 - Dirty River Boys with Peterson Bros and TBA

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the opening act begins at 5:15 p.m. Visitors can bring blankets and chairs or enjoy the front row view from the comfort of a tube. The headlining act will begin at 6:45 p.m. each evening and end around 8:30 p.m.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

In addition to two live music stages, Rockin' the River will have food and beverage options as well as tube and watersport rentals.

Visit rockintheriverfw.com for more information.