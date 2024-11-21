The TSA expects to screen 18.3 million people nationwide from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, one of the busiest travel periods on record.

This is a 6% increase from Thanksgiving last year and a 17% increase since 2022.

They project the Tuesday and Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday and the Sunday after to be the busiest travel days, with nearly 3 million people screened daily.

So far this year, July 7 marks the heaviest passenger day, with 3 million people screened through security checkpoints across the U.S.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske said the agency is ready for the record-breaking rush of travelers.

“The 10 busiest travel days in TSA’s history have all occurred in 2024, and we anticipate that trend to continue," Pekoske said. "I am extremely grateful for our dedicated employees across the agency who continue to remain vigilant and focused on the mission to ensure security of our transportation systems and keep the traveling public safe.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas recommended TSA PreCheck, which TSA said typically has wait times of 10 minutes or less and passengers are not required to remove their shoes or belts.

“This holiday season is expected to be one of the busiest travel periods on record, and the vigilant people of the Transportation Security Administration stand ready to ensure the security and ease of travel,” said Mayorkas. “Many members of the TSA workforce will be on duty throughout Thanksgiving Day and week and I am immensely grateful for their selfless dedication and professionalism."

TSA advised ensuring your bag was empty from previous uses before packing to avoid bringing prohibited items.

They said passengers can bring solid food items, like baked goods, with their carry-on belongings. However, if they exceed 3.4 ounces, aerosols, gels, or liquids, like gravy and cranberry sauce, must be packed into a checked bag.

Travelers can check the list of prohibited items using the “What Can I Bring?” page at tsa.gov.