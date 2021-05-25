Trump White House Counsel McGahn Set to Testify Next Week

Don McGahn, White House counsel under former President Donald Trump, is expected to testify before a House committee next week, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC News. The interview will be transcribed.

Earlier this month, the House Judiciary Committee said that it expected McGahn to respond to questions about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller and allegations of obstruction of justice.

The New York Times first reported Monday that McGahn was expected to appear for the closed-door session next week.

The House committee, headed by Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., announced on May 12 that an agreement for McGahn's testimony had been reached.

