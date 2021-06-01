A former national security adviser for Donald Trump told attendees at a weekend conference in Dallas linked to the baseless QAnon conspiracy that what happened in Myanmar — where the military overthrew the government — “should happen” in the United States.

Michael Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, was among the keynote speakers at the For God & Country Patriot Roundup, which took place Friday to Monday at the city-owned Omni Dallas Hotel and Eddie Deen’s Ranch. The event featured other speakers associated with the QAnon theory that helped drive failed efforts to overturn the results of last year’s presidential election.

Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his role in the Russia scandal but was later pardoned by Trump, has maintained that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. President Joe Biden won 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232, and repeated Republican-led efforts to prove widespread voter fraud have turned up empty.

