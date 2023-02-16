Truck Stolen From Garland Business Owner Who Opened Warehouse for Earthquake Donations

A Garland business owner said he's "disappointed" after someone stole his truck from the parking lot of his warehouse.

Esh Selvi operates an e-retail business and volunteered his large space to help the Turkish American Association of Northern Texas collect donations.

"We were using the truck to collect the donations because not everybody can bring the donations here," said Selvi, whose business is located on Shiloh Road. "It was crucial. I mean, yesterday, we couldn't collect any tents, for example. A couple people will sleep outside because of those two guys."

Surveillance video from outside the warehouse from around 5 a.m. Valentine's Day shows a two-door truck pulling up into the parking lot and backing into a space.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Selvi's truck, a tan 2006 Chevy Silverado 1500 with black stripes on the doors, was parked in-between two U-Haul trucks that had been used to help transport donations. After volunteering more than 15 hours, Selvi said he rode home with his wife that evening and has left his truck at his business in the past.

In the video, someone gets out of the passenger side of the truck, which is parked in front of Selvi's. Seconds later, that person is seen turning on the lights to Selvi's truck.

"The truck was locked and I had the only key. I don't know, I think they're some kind of professionals," said Selvi. "Just took them 60 seconds to get into the truck and start it."

The suspects are seen driving away in both the truck they arrived in and Selvi's truck.

He has since filed a police report and doesn't believe insurance will cover the theft. What he's most upset about is that this has hindered relief efforts to help people back in his home country of Turkey.

"We need the truck here today to collect the items, that's what we need right now, I don't care about the money for now, just something later, but right now we just need to collect items and supplies and get them ready for turkey," said Selvi.