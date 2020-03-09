lewisvile

Truck Hits Gas Meter, Ignites Fireball Outside Lewisville Car Dealership

A fireball ignited in front of a Lewisville car dealership after a driver lost control of his truck and crashed into a gas meter, firefighters say.
A Lewisville fire official said the driver was heading north along the I-35E service road when he lost control and crashed into a gas meter in front of Sam Pack's Five Star Ford, near Valley Ridge Boulevard. The man was not injured and his vehicle was towed away from the scene.

The official said firefighters and crews with Atmos Energy are letting the gas pressure burn off before they can cut the gas supply and extinguish the fire.

No evacuations were ordered and no one has been hurt.

Photos: Truck Hits Gas Meter, Ignites Fireball Outside Lewisville Car Dealership

The northbound I-35E service road was closed between Valley Ridge Boulevard and Farm-to-Market Road 407. It remained closed as of 9:25 a.m.

No vehicles in the dealership were damaged.

