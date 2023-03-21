Truck Driver Arrested in Rhome Hit-and-Run That Killed Motorcycle Rider: Police

Rhome Police say they have arrested a driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcycle rider earlier this month.

Investigators said 40-year-old James Paul Proulx was behind the wheel of the pickup truck that forced motorcyclist Jerry W. Newton off the road on March 10. Newton died shortly after the crash.

Police said that Newton and Proulx were involved in a back-and-forth dispute that lasted for several miles before the crash occurred along U.S. Highway 287 between Pioneer Parkway and Texas 114 at about 7:15 a.m.

Witnesses said to police that the driver left the area shortly after the crash and appeared to be traveling with a second vehicle that also left the scene. No information has been released about the driver of the second pickup truck.

Rhome Police released pictures of the pickup truck believed to have been involved in the hit-and-run and investigators soon began receiving tips via social media. These tips, along with witness testimony, helped lead police to identify Proulx as the driver, they said.

Proulx has been charged with two felony charges of manslaughter and accident involving personal injury or death. He is being held in the Wise County Jail on bonds totaling $200,000. It's not immediately clear if Proulx has obtained an attorney.