Troopers Find Heroin After Stopping Irving Man’s Car Over Window Tint

The Georgia State Patrol said troopers pulled over an Irving man for a window tint violation and found 15 pounds of heroin stashed next to his car’s battery.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported state troopers arrested Jose Enrique Reynaga on March 15th on a felony heroin trafficking charge after he was pulled over while driving with his wife.

Reynaga and his wife had conflicting stories when interviewed by officers on a highway, according to the arrest warrant. It says the officers discovered the heroin after getting consent to search the car.

Reynaga, 23, remains in Cobb County Jail without bond.

