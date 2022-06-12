Triple-Digit Temperatures Spread Across North Texas

On what is so far the hottest weekend of the year, you could find some people trying to enjoy Main Street Garden Park in downtown Dallas.

Temperatures soared past 100 degrees for the second consecutive day in North Texas, triggering an excessive heat warning.

Even with high temps, scheduled events in the area appeared to go on without interruption.

In Carrollton, dozens of families stood in the parking lot of a library and senior center, many of them fanning themselves during a ceremony in celebration of Philippine Independence Day

“This is probably the hottest in memory,” says Gus Mercado.

Gus Mercado with the Filipino Leaders Coalition of North Texas says the independence celebration happens, no matter what the weather brings, every year on June 12.

This year was an added anniversary, marking 80 years since U.S. soldiers helped secure the freedom of the nation of islands during fighting in the Pacific theater.

“Our safe passage to this country as immigrants was paved by the heroes of World War II,” Mercado said.

It’s why he says everyone was willing to stand out – even during a potentially record-breaking temperature – to honor the sacrifice. A majority of the festivities were then moved inside to a nearby senior center.

“Stay cool and don’t spend a lot of time outside,” Mercado said.

Across the region, if you need a place to cool down there are more locations now open.

The Salvation Army of North Texas activates its nine cooling centers when temperatures reach 100 degrees on back-to-back days.

Christine Cavalier with the Salvation Army says relief from the heat comes from simply opening lobbies up as a place to cool down and having plenty of bottled water on hand.

Cavalier adds later this summer, the non-profit organization will add distribution of box fans to its 12 drive-thru food pantry locations.

“This year it does feel that it’s a little bit early that we’re launching these efforts,” Cavalier said. “Generally, once we launch our heat relief efforts we kind of keep them open.”