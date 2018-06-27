Triple-Digit Heat Expected Today as Fire Risk Rises

Triple digit heat is likely across much of North Texas Wednesday and Thursday.

Although record highs aren't expected, do take it serious. The afternoon heat index will be between 102-106 both days.

Along with the sunshine and heat, an elevated risk for grass fires will be present for the next few days. Below is a detailed map of outdoor burn bans in effect, courtesy of the Texas A&M Forest Service:

The dry and hot weather pattern will continue into next week. With the exception of three days, the entire month of June has showcased above normal high temperatures.

Heat Advisory Precautions

With such oppressive heat in the forecast, North Texans are reminded to check on their friends and loved ones with health problems as they may be among the most susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. As always, never leave young children or pets unattended in an enclosed vehicle, even for a short amount of time, as temperatures can quickly rise to threatening levels. Pets should not be left unattended outdoors for more than a few minutes. Water is the cornerstone to staying safe this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials said it's important to start drinking before becoming thirsty and if you know you're going to be out in the heat, begin drinking water the night before. Officials recommend staying indoors, but anyone who must be outside should drink a cup of water about every 20 minutes and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

Symptoms of Heat Stroke: CDC

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptoms of heat stroke include hot, dry skin or profuse sweating; hallucinations, chills, throbbing headache, high body temperature, confusion/dizziness and slurred speech. Take the following steps to treat a worker with heat stroke: Call 911 and notify their supervisor. Move the sick worker to a cool shaded area. Cool the worker using methods such as: Soaking their clothes with water. Spraying, sponging, or showering them with water. Fanning their body.

Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion: CDC

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, extreme weakness or fatigue, dizziness and confusion, nausea, clammy or moist skin, pale or flushed complexion, muscle cramps, slightly elevated body temperature and fast or shallow breathing. Treat a worker suffering from heat exhaustion with the following: Have them rest in a cool, shaded or air-conditioned area. Have them drink plenty of water or other cool, nonalcoholic beverages. Have them take a cool shower, bath, or sponge bath. Online: CDC's Tips for Preventing Heat-Related Illness

Dos and Don'ts in Extreme Heat

