Trinity Metro celebrates 40 years with free rides

By Lucy Ladis

Passengers can enjoy free rides on Trinity Metro transportation for the entire month of November.

"Trinity Metro has been an integral part of the community for 40 years," said President & CEO Richard Andreski. "We want to celebrate our 40th anniversary by offering free trips throughout November as way to thank our loyal riders - and to invite new riders to try our transit network."

Free rides are included on the buses, TEXRail, ZIPZONE on-demand rideshare vans and ACCESS paratransit vehicles.

Rides will also be free on the Trinity Railway Express in the west zone; between Fort Worth T&P Station and CentrePort Station.

A reminder for passengers, if you are traveling outside of Tarrant County you will still need a regional ticket.

Trinity Metro began operating on Nov. 8, 1983, as the Fort Worth Transportation Authority. Today, the transportation provider operates a bus network, TEXRail commuter rail line, ACCESS paratransit, ZIPZONE on-demand rideshare services, Fort Worth Bike Sharing, vanpools and it jointly owns and operates Trinity Railway Express with Dallas Area Rapid Transit.

