Education

Trinity Heights earns Blue Ribbon honors as one of nation's best schools

By Wayne Carter

NBC Universal, Inc.

In a quiet little Trinity Heights neighborhood, there’s a lot of chatter about some pretty big math.

Jerri Gillespie and Moises Lucio work together as a team tackling algebra, which is Jerri’s strong suit.

"I prefer reading," said Lucio.

"I've been with Moises for three years in fifth grade. And so we become really close in," said Gillespie.

"He likes reading more. So when I need help on essays or something, I can always know I can text him or go to him in class, like, what should I read?"

Trinity Heights has doubled down on creating relationships between students, they work in pairs complimenting each other, and like some other Blue Ribbon schools, have teachers sometimes stay with the same students year after year, fostering another relationship.

"I think because of our campus, being close-knit, very small and intimate. And I've been with my students in sixth grade, and having that relationship with them, and constantly building that relationship, and incorporating academics on top of it was the pivotal moment of them reaching academic success," said Teresa Walter, teacher.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 56 mins ago

Flight school says training saved pilot, passenger in Arlington crash landing

Dallas 57 mins ago

New plan to house homeless at former Dallas hotel sparks controversy

Their test scores shot up, earning them the Blue Ribbon honor.

"I knew they were gonna succeed, because I had all faith, and I still did. they say it’s really not anything complicated," said Walter.

This article tagged under:

EducationDallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us