Tributes Held at DFW National Cemetery Ahead of Memorial Day Holiday

It was a day to honor and remember our country's fallen heroes who served and sacrificed.

By Yona Gavino

American flags grace the final resting place of our country’s heroes buried at DFW National Cemetery.

Red Cross Volunteers placed them to honor those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“You turn the corner to come in here and you’ll see the big flag poles and flags everywhere. It’s just overwhelming,” said Amy Ek, who visited her father who was buried here.

Ek sat with her mom Bonnie, who lost her husband of 55 years.

David Ek served in the Vietnam War.

“I am just glad that people are remembering him and making the effort to come out and see him,” said Ek.

The pair found comfort in sharing memories with another family, who handed out flags.

The three Anaya sisters and their kids visited with their father and grandfather, Michael Anaya.

“We all miss our dad. We wish he was here. So it’s a very sad day for all of us,” said sister Kristen Anaya.

It’s a day to remember and reflect, so that memories live on.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross North Texas Region weren’t the only ones who placed flags at headstones.

Some of the families found mementos and flowers left behind from people they didn’t know who wanted to honor their loved ones.

