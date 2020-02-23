Trial to Start Monday for Man Indicted in Shavon Randle Case

The trial begins Monday for one of four men indicted in connection to the kidnapping and killing of a 13-year-old Lancaster girl.

Desmond Jones faces a charge of organized criminal activity, which is a first-degree felony. New indictments filed in August implicate four men -- Darius Jamal Fields, Devonate Dasean Owens, Laquon Dishon Wilkerson and Jones -- in the death of Shavon Randle.

Randle was kidnapped in June 2017 in what authorities believe was retaliation for a drug deal turned robbery. Her body was found four days later.

Fields was sentenced to 18 years in prison in May 2019, while the other three men are still accused of aggravated kidnapping.

No one has yet been charged with her murder.