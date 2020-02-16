Collin County

Trial Starts Monday for Man Accused in Deadly Shooting of Richardson Officer

Brandon McCall faces the death penalty if convicted

The trial starts Monday for a man accused of the deadly shooting of two men, including a Richardson police officer, in February 2018.

The Collin County District Attorney will seek the death penalty for Brandon McCall, who is accused of the shooting of Richardson police officer David Sherrard and Rene Gamez II, who McCall was staying with at the time, on Feb. 7, 2018.

Investigators said McCall shot Gamez, 30, inside his apartment and then shot Sherrard, who responded to the "shots fired" call.

After Sherrard was shot, a standoff and shootout ensued, which last hours and ended in McCall's surrender and arrest.

Sherrard, 37, was a 14-year veteran of the Richardson Police Department.

