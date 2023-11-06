Trial for man accused of killing Methodist hospital workers begins Monday

The capital murder trial of the convicted felon accused of shooting two hospital workers at Methodist Dallas is expected to begin on Monday.

The case gripped the nation's attention last year when it happened in October 2022.

Jacqueline Pokuaa, a social worker and Annette Flowers, a nurse, were both killed.

Police say the man accused of killing them, 31 year-old Nestor Hernandez was out on parole in October 2022. He had permission to be at Methodist Hospital because his girlfriend at the time was giving birth to their baby.

Dallas Police said once he was in the room with her, he became angry and accused his girlfriend of cheating on him – and began hitting her with a pistol he brought into the hospital.

Tragically, when Pokuaa and Flowers tried to help, they were fatally shot. A Methodist health system police officer confronted Hernandez and then shot him.

After a brief standoff with police, he was treated and arrested.

Hernandez was wearing an ankle-monitor at the time and has two felony convictions for aggravated robberies in Dallas in 2011 and another in 2015.

But he also had prior parole violations, including cutting off his ankle monitor just months before the shooting. He was still able to get permission to visit his girlfriend at the hospital despite this.

The case led to a change in Texas law. Earlier this year, Senate bill 1004 was proposed and passed after the shooting, with Governor Abbott signing it into law this summer.

Under the law, parolees and people out on bond will face a felony charge if they knowingly remove or disable their ankle monitor. Previously, messing with an ankle monitor was just an administration violation and not a criminal offense.

Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia shared his frustrations about the device during the announcement back in March.

"It is my belief that ankle monitors do not work,” he said. "We're giving too many chances to violent criminals and not giving enough chances to our victims and communities and neighborhoods that need it. So yes, this is extremely helpful and something that will definitely benefit us."

Jury selection is expected to start on Monday, followed a trial that is expected to last two weeks.

Hernandez faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole.